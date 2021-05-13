WHYY announced Thursday that award-winning KYW radio reporter Cherri Gregg will join the public media station as an on-air afternoon host beginning June 14.

Gregg, Community Affairs reporter at KYW Newsradio and host of Flashpoint with Cherri Gregg, a weekly public affairs radio program and podcast, comes to WHYY with deep ties and connections to the Philadelphia region and its communities. She is a past president of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists and was listed as one of the City’s Most Influential Black Women by the Philadelphia NAACP. She recently won two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Flashpoint specials for Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and News Documentary.

“WHYY has long sought to build a collaborative relationship with the people of this region in which their interests, viewpoints and stories are captured and reflected in our news coverage and programming. Adding such a respected journalist as Cherri Gregg reinforces WHYY’s commitment to trustworthy journalism and community connection that is at the hallmark of what we do,” said Bill Marrazzo, WHYY President & CEO.

Gregg joined KYW in December 2010 as a general assignment reporter and was named Community Affairs reporter in 2013. In addition to her community outreach, Cherri has organized the Black History month campaign, Philadelphia Game Changers. This annual program honors individuals and community organizations that have significantly impacted communities of color in the greater Philadelphia region. The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters awarded Philadelphia Game Changers as the best public service campaign in 2016.

Gregg is frequently asked to moderate and speak on panels, emcee events and give speeches in Philadelphia and the suburbs. Most recently Gregg was a panelist in the only televised debate between Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and his Democratic primary challenger, Carlos Vega.

Gregg received a law degree from Howard University and has a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from Boston University and a Master’s in Journalism from Temple University. Gregg describes herself as a complete public media nerd.

“I truly respect the grassroots, in-depth approach to storytelling at WHYY,” said Gregg. “I am excited about the opportunity to help engage the community in the many important conversations of our time.”

Gregg joins Jennifer Lynn, who recently celebrated her 7th anniversary as host of Morning Edition, and Priyanka Tewari and Avi Wolfman-Arent, who joined the radio host team in April.