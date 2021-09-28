Krasner recaps a ‘very rough’ week of gun violence in Philly

After some recent improvement in gun homicide numbers, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says this past week was “very rough.”

At least 404 people have been murdered in 2021 — up 18% from this time last year.

Specifically, from Sept. 18 to 24, there were 14 homicides and 33 nonfatal shootings. That amounts to a higher homicide rate than the already-high rate — 1.5 shootings a week, on average — the city has seen throughout the pandemic.