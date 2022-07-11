Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner highlighted an exhibit on segregation and swimming to highlight the need for more pools to be open. He said current swimming facilities need extended hours of operation to help prevent violence in the city.

Krasner spoke Monday morning next to the Fairmount Water Works exhibit that details the nation’s handling of race regarding public pools.

“I don’t know if there’s any better way to put it than saving lives as opposed to taking lives,” Krasner said. “I’d like to go down that path instead of seeing kids on either end of a gun.”