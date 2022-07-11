DA Krasner highlights the importance of Philly pools for violence prevention

DA Larry Krasner thinks extended hour at Philly public pools could help with violence prevention. (Tom MacDonald / WHYY)

DA Larry Krasner thinks extended hour at Philly public pools could help with violence prevention. (Tom MacDonald / WHYY)

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner highlighted an exhibit on segregation and swimming to highlight the need for more pools to be open. He said current swimming facilities need extended hours of operation to help prevent violence in the city.

Krasner spoke Monday morning next to the Fairmount Water Works exhibit that details the nation’s handling of race regarding public pools.

“I don’t know if there’s any better way to put it than saving lives as opposed to taking lives,” Krasner said. “I’d like to go down that path instead of seeing kids on either end of a gun.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Krasner got lots of support at the event from people like Kirsten Britt, an activist who wants the city to open more pools and expand hours for swimming at the school district pools, most of which are indoors and could be made available year-round.

Activist Kirsten Britt speaks to the importance of access to public pools. (Tom MacDonald / WHYY)

“I deserve to swim, people that look like me deserve to swim, and unfortunately in our city, we are battling the closure of pools at a time when we need it most.”

Only 80% of the city’s public pools were able to open this year, because of a nationwide lifeguard shortage.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

About Tom MacDonald

Read more
Tom MacDonald operates a camera

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate