Kilmar Abrego Garcia moved to Pennsylvania detention center

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was wrongfully deported to El Salvador in March, has been transferred from the Farmville Detention Center in Virginia to Moshannon Valley Processing Center.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys told the court the transfer could make it more difficult to access him and provide counsel because the attorneys are based in Nashville, Tennessee, and New York City. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told the attorneys that the move “will allow Mr. Abrego-Garcia’s legal team greater access to him,” the filing states, which Abrego Garcia’s attorneys argue is not necessarily true.

“Travel to Moshannon is far more difficult for the members of the defense team based in Nashville, and is not appreciably easier for the New York-based members of the defense team, compared to Farmville,” the filing states.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys did not immediately return a request for comment Saturday. The Philadelphia ICE field office referred requests for comment to the Department of Homeland Security.

In a statement, Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at DHS, confirmed Abrego Garcia’s transfer to Moshannon, and said he is a “MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator.”

“We are not going to allow this criminal Salvadoran gang member to be loose on U.S. streets to terrorize American citizens,” she said.