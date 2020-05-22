When the coronavirus landed in Philly, we at Movement Alliance Project worried about the health and safety of our communities, especially around the key issue of connectivity as life moved online.

Knowing that Philadelphia has the second-worst broadband access rate of any big city in the United States, primarily because of poverty, we moved fast for changes in access. We pushed Comcast — the biggest internet provider in the nation and our Philadelphia neighbor — to make their program free, stop turning off service for nonpayment, open public WiFi and expand data. But after the school district closed and struggled to offer online education, we saw the dire implications become a grim reality.

The digital divide is a public health crisis, especially in the poorest large city in the country. Our students, the unemployed, medically vulnerable, non-English speakers, and undocumented folks need access to the internet to receive vital information from our local and state governments and to access social services and community resources. The public utility of the internet is especially clear now during the pandemic when most of the city’s official communications and resources are accessible only online.

The School District of Philadelphia did raise funds, with the help of Comcast’s CEO Brian Roberts and his $5 million donation, to get students laptops. But Comcast not stepping up to offer more help on connectivity means the district is rushing to purchase expensive wireless hotspots for the one in five district students who don’t have broadband access at home.

At a time when the city budget proposal suggests a shocking cut of over $600 million, why is the district expected to spend millions of dollars for wireless hotspots, while also attempting to cut a billion dollars from its budget over the next few years?

Philly’s longtime struggle to get residents online has always been perplexing. Comcast, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in our city, enjoys a handsome break in property taxes on some of the largest buildings in town. In 2015, Philadelphia renewed its franchise agreement with Comcast. Within the agreement, in response to robust pressure from community residents and organizations, including ours, Comcast promised to vastly expand affordable internet programs and internships for students — but they’ve consistently refused to make good on those promises, or even share what services they’ve provided.