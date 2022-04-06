Comcast has announced the expansion of its slate of affordable internet options that offer faster internet service and Xfinity mobile. During the pandemic, an Emergency Broadband Benefit Program gave $50 per month off internet or wireless bills for qualifying households. The government has now started a more permanent program called ACP – the Affordable Connectivity Program – to help people get internet services at a lower rate. Combining the two plans could mean free internet service for those who qualify.

“As a company and society, it is imperative that we work together to help people connect to the transformative power of the internet at home and on the go,” said Broderick Johnson, executive vice president of public policy and digital equity at Comcast Corporation.

The ACP is a federal government program that was created to help people get internet services at a lower rate. The program gives up to $30 per month off of internet bills.

There are three steps to applying to be a part of the program. First you have to qualify by completing the eligibility form online through the federal National Verifier. Once approved, you sign up for internet service through Comcast. If you are already a customer, you skip this step. Lastly, once you are approved through the government website, you can submit your application to Comcast to enroll. You will receive a status update within two days of applying.