Kia Ghee, a lifelong Philadelphian, to lead city’s Commission on Human Relations
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Kia Ghee will serve as the executive director of the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations starting June 21.
Ghee, a lifelong Philadelphian, currently serves as deputy city solicitor in the Labor and Employment Unit in the city’s Law Department and will succeed Randy Duque who became acting executive director of PCHR in December 2020.
“Over the years, we’ve seen how important these local laws are as some politicians have attempted to chip away at the rights of our most marginalized communities,” Kenney said. “In Kia, I’m confident that all Philadelphians will have a steadfast advocate who will fiercely protect and defend their civil rights.”
The PCHR is the city’s official civil rights agency. The commission is responsible for enforcing laws that prevent discrimination and promote equality, and also investigates complaints of discrimination and violation of civil rights laws. It also resolves community conflicts.
As executive director, Ghee will also lead the Fair Housing Commission, the city agency tasked with addressing unfair rental practices in housing and other landlord-tenant disputes.
“Throughout my entire career, I have worked tirelessly to advance principles of fairness and justice and I have stood strong for equality every step of the way,” Ghee said. “I’m incredibly proud and humbled by Mayor Kenney’s decision to appoint me as the next executive director and I look forward to leading the fight against all forms of discrimination and serving the people of Philadelphia.”
