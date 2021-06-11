Kia Ghee, a lifelong Philadelphian, to lead city’s Commission on Human Relations

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Kia Ghee will serve as the executive director of the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations starting June 21.

Ghee, a lifelong Philadelphian, currently serves as deputy city solicitor in the Labor and Employment Unit in the city’s Law Department and will succeed Randy Duque who became acting executive director of PCHR in December 2020.

“Over the years, we’ve seen how important these local laws are as some politicians have attempted to chip away at the rights of our most marginalized communities,” Kenney said. “In Kia, I’m confident that all Philadelphians will have a steadfast advocate who will fiercely protect and defend their civil rights.”