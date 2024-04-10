Who is Keir Bradford-Grey, a Democrat running for Pa. attorney general?

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania voters will elect a new attorney general this November, but Democrats and Republicans first must pick their candidates this spring.

Keir Bradford-Grey is one of five Democrats running for her party’s nomination and will appear on the April 23 primary ballot.

The attorney general represents the interests of the state and the public, and defends Pennsylvania’s laws in court. In recent years, the office has defended the results of the 2020 presidential election against numerous attempts to overturn them.

Learn more about Bradford-Grey below:

Who is Keir Bradford-Grey?

Website

A native of Boston, Bradford-Grey attended Albany State University and Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law.

She was appointed chief defender for Montgomery County in 2012 and was later the chief public defender in Philadelphia.

As the head of the Defender Association of Philadelphia, she led the Pre-Entry Initiative, which connects people who have been arrested to social services, per WHYY. She also oversaw the launch of Participatory Defense Hubs, which educate people facing criminal charges and their families about the justice system.

During a March debate, Bradford-Grey argued that her work representing “people in the state and federal system” demonstrated that she has what it “takes to go against well-resourced systems.”

She’s now a partner at Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads, focusing on “white collar and government investigations and criminal defense.”

If elected, Bradford-Grey would be the first Black attorney general in the state’s history. She would also be the state’s first attorney general with a primarily public defender background, according to the Associated Press.