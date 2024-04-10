Who is Keir Bradford-Grey, a Democrat running for Pa. attorney general?
If elected, Bradford-Grey would be the first Black attorney general in the state’s history.
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.
Pennsylvania voters will elect a new attorney general this November, but Democrats and Republicans first must pick their candidates this spring.
Keir Bradford-Grey is one of five Democrats running for her party’s nomination and will appear on the April 23 primary ballot.
The attorney general represents the interests of the state and the public, and defends Pennsylvania’s laws in court. In recent years, the office has defended the results of the 2020 presidential election against numerous attempts to overturn them.
Learn more about Bradford-Grey below:
Who is Keir Bradford-Grey?
A native of Boston, Bradford-Grey attended Albany State University and Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law.
She was appointed chief defender for Montgomery County in 2012 and was later the chief public defender in Philadelphia.
As the head of the Defender Association of Philadelphia, she led the Pre-Entry Initiative, which connects people who have been arrested to social services, per WHYY. She also oversaw the launch of Participatory Defense Hubs, which educate people facing criminal charges and their families about the justice system.
During a March debate, Bradford-Grey argued that her work representing “people in the state and federal system” demonstrated that she has what it “takes to go against well-resourced systems.”
She’s now a partner at Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads, focusing on “white collar and government investigations and criminal defense.”
If elected, Bradford-Grey would be the first Black attorney general in the state’s history. She would also be the state’s first attorney general with a primarily public defender background, according to the Associated Press.
Top issues: If elected, Bradford-Grey said on her campaign website she will make “it a priority to restore the sense of security and safety to everyday working people.” She told Chestnut Hill Local that a big part of being attorney general is “consumer protection and financial protection.”
“It should not just be about getting a high conviction rate,” she told the news outlet.
Bradford-Grey also says she would protect abortion access, noting at a candidate forum that she is the only woman running. She also said she would work to educate vulnerable people about voting rights.
When asked how she would address violent crime during a March debate, Bradford-Grey said the state should hold gun retailers and suppliers accountable when they don’t follow laws, particularly background check rules. She also said she would push manufacturers to adopt technology such as microstamping, which supporters believe could make it easier to solve gun crimes.
Endorsements: Democratic members of the state legislature; local officials; organizations including Working Families Party, EMILYs List, and Teamsters Local 623.
