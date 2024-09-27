“Initially when he started the program, he didn’t even want to come,” she said. “So, it was something that I said, ‘No, I think this would be good for you. I think you need to go.’ And by the time he got to the middle of the 10th grade, I didn’t even have to say it’s time for the meetings. He just would go.”

Tiffany’s older son went on to graduate from West Chester University, and received a scholarship through Kappa League. He is now a finance professional who lives in Texas. Success stories like this are why so many parents and students want to participate. The fraternity has become so popular that it has grown from a dozen students meeting at the Kappa house, in Germantown, to relocating to Cristo Rey for monthly meetings, which include nearly 100 students.

The program puts responsibility on the students before they even start. They must write an essay about what leadership means to them and why they want to be a part of the program. Kappa Academy meets every second Wednesday of each month. It also provides community service activities several Saturdays a year. The program runs through May 2025, after which applications for the 2025-2026 school year will be accepted.

Kenneth Jones (no relation) is an 11th grade student at Carver Engineering and Science school. Jones, who lives in West Philly, joined the program last year and returned again this year because of the impact the men had on his life.