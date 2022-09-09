Campus Philly wants students to fall in love with the city — and stay

Campus Philly wants students to fall in love with the city — and stayListen 6:00
Founded as a solution to Philadelphia’s brain drain, Campus Philly has been working to encourage college students to fall in love with the Philadelphia region, launch their careers, and stay.
Since its founding as a nonprofit in the early 2000s, the organization has expanded to serve not just college students, but also recent graduates.
Marissa Christie, vice president of strategy and communications for Campus Philly, says the organization now helps college students and young professionals “find their fit in Philly” through fun events at iconic Philadelphia venues, recruiting fairs, panel discussions, job and internship opportunities, and career resources.
CollegeFest, Campus Philly’s annual Welcome to Philly celebration, kicks off Saturday, Sept. 10 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 11. The block party, located between 19th and 20th streets, will feature local brands and vendors.
Festivities will begin Saturday morning at the Citizens flagship location, where the Phillie Phanatic will make an appearance and students can enjoy free breakfast and coffee.
College students who sign up will get free access to more than 25 museums across the city, free rides on SEPTA, including via Regional Rail, subway, trolley, and the Philly Phlash downtown loop.
A list of other upcoming Campus Philly events for recent graduates can be found online.
