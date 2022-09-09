Campus Philly wants students to fall in love with the city — and stay

Founded as a solution to Philadelphia’s brain drain, Campus Philly has been working to encourage college students to fall in love with the Philadelphia region, launch their careers, and stay.

Since its founding as a nonprofit in the early 2000s, the organization has expanded to serve not just college students, but also recent graduates.

Marissa Christie, vice president of strategy and communications for Campus Philly, says the organization now helps college students and young professionals “find their fit in Philly” through fun events at iconic Philadelphia venues, recruiting fairs, panel discussions, job and internship opportunities, and career resources.

CollegeFest, Campus Philly’s annual Welcome to Philly celebration, kicks off Saturday, Sept. 10 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 11. The block party, located between 19th and 20th streets, will feature local brands and vendors.