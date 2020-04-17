Regional Roundup – 04/20/20

Guests: Gillian McGoldrick, Anne Ishii, Daniel Eichner

On this week’s Regional Roundup; the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in many colleges and universities closing their doors for the remainder of the academic year. This has put Pennsylvania’s institutions of higher education in a perilous financial position. We’ll talk with GILLIAN McGOLDRICK, reporter for Lancaster Online about the debates raging around how to save Pennsylvania colleges. Then, ANNE ISHII, head of the Asian Arts Initiative and on the Mayor’s Commission for Asian Affairs, about the fears and the realities of anti-Asian discrimination as a result of the coronavirus. Then, we’ll hear how the MLB, including the Phillies, are teaming up with researchers who are looking to better understand how the coronavirus spreads. The program’s head, DANIEL EICHNER, director of the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory joins us to tell us about the program and how sports teams can help the research.