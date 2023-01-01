West Chester University officials hope to raise $1 million to send the students and their instruments to Pasadena in 2024. Executive Director of the West Chester University Foundation Deb Cornelius said she’s confident they can fundraise most of the money.

Alumni, including the namesakes of West Chester’s Wells School of Music, former band director James Wells and his brother, Richard G. Wells, have offered a $100,000 matching gift.

So far the campaign, which launched in December, has raised more than $200,000. The school hopes to raise 80% of the amount and will cover the rest, Cornelius said.

“The band is a real source of pride for the whole West Chester community,” she said. “We expect lots of folks to rally around the cause.”

When the Rams go marching in

Marcocci said a lot has changed since the earlier days of the parade when traditionalism ruled, even if there still are a lot of rules.

When he worked with a high school band from New Jersey that marched in the parade in 1998, he decorated their uniforms with live flowers to match the floats. At that point, it had never been done, he said. Since then, other bands have followed suit.

“I hope the stuff that we present to the Rose Parade Committee gets approved because then we would be making history again,” he said.

Marcocci went to Pasadena this week to help with this year’s Rose Parade, and also started scouting and planning for 2024. Gumble joined him Thursday, so the two can watch Monday’s parade together.

Both have been poring over the committee’s rulebook.

“We’re going to make sure we abide by all those things, but we’re also going to look for opportunities to stretch a little bit,” Gumble said.

While they may have a year to prepare, they only have one chance to get it right. Once they have a vision — and the committee’s approval — it will be up to the band’s members to execute.

Peyton Brillhart, a first-year student who plays the cymbals, said she’s ready for the challenge and knows the rest of the band is, too.

“I feel like it’s not even the aspect of how hard the show is, it’s how hard I know everyone in the band wants to work,” she said.

She said the band’s members, two-thirds of whom aren’t music majors, strive for excellence because they love music and they know younger musicians are looking up to them.

Blaine Geubtner, a junior who plays the mellophone, said he almost gave up marching band after the pandemic.

After a year of online school, he wasn’t sure the time commitment — two hours of practice three days a week plus Saturday performances — was worth it. Then he went to band camp.

“We played our first big hit of the show together and I was like, ‘Whoa, this is incredible.’ It immediately relit the fire for me,” he said.

Geubtner said the Ram Band, which is the university’s largest student group, is respected on campus. Many people come to football games just to hear the band play. He said making it to the Rose Parade is something the entire university can get excited about.

While there’s a lot to be done between now and next January, there’s one moment, in particular, that Gumble and Marcocci are thinking about.

It’s when the band makes the Rose Parade’s famous 105-degree turn onto Colorado Boulevard and all cameras and eyes are on them.

“Once our 337th member has gotten around that turn and everybody has executed it in such a way that everybody knows that this is the Incomparable Golden Rams marching band, that’s the moment I’m looking forward to,” Gumble said.