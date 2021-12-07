Justices take up Pa.’s deadly force rules for police officers

Pennsylvania’s high court may soon decide whether state law on police use of deadly force during arrests gives officers too much leeway to take the life of a fleeing suspect.

The state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday on the question, which arose during the criminal prosecution of former Philadelphia police officer Ryan Pownall for a fatal June 2017 shooting.

Pownall, 39, is charged with third-degree murder for the shooting death of David Jones after a confrontation over Jones riding a dirt bike on a Philadelphia street.

Pownall has indicated he may invoke a defense that he’s justified under state law governing how police may use deadly force. His criminal trial is on hold while the courts sort out a potential jury instruction on the proper standard for deadly force by police in Pennsylvania.

Current law says police officers attempting to arrest someone can use deadly force in order to prevent death or serious injury to themselves or others. They can also use deadly force if they believe it’s needed to prevent a suspect from avoiding arrest or escaping, while at the same time believing the suspect committed or tried to commit an escape or “forcible felony” and has indicated they have a deadly weapon.