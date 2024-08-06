What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Whenever I ask politicians around the state their thoughts on Josh Shapiro, they invariably speak of the governor with a bit of awe. This includes Democrats, who are more likely to use words like “talented,” and Republicans who prefer words like “shrewd.”

Shapiro’s popularity in Pennsylvania may not necessarily secure a win in November, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt, and Shapiro’s crossover appeal and reputation for “getting things done” might put the Democrats over the line.

Here’s what we know:

Josh Shapiro has been called Pennsylvania’s most popular governor — ever, or at least since “favorability” has been tracked. One recent poll shows that 61% of voters in the state approve of the job he is doing as governor. Another poll breaks that down and reveals 77% of Democrats, 42% of Republicans and 39% of independent voters have positive opinions about the governor’s job performance.

Meanwhile, 40% of Pennsylvania voters overall support Harris picking Shapiro as her running mate, a higher number than any of his competitors enjoy in their respective states. (We’re going to assume that’s not a “shrewd” strategy to get him out of Harrisburg.) And, according to a new Bloomberg-Morning Consult poll, Shapiro also boasts a higher favorability across the swing states (29%) than any of the other discussed picks, except for Pete Buttigieg (31%), who is not in the running, apparently.

That’s great and all, but does that mean more people in Pennsylvania would come out or vote for Harris because of the second name on the ballot? Wouldn’t you know it, there’s a book about that, “Do Running Mates Matter?: The Influence of Vice Presidential Candidates in Presidential Elections.”