Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of a journalist and activist inside his Philadelphia home.

On Wednesday night, Philadelphia police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Robert Edmond Davis in the murder of Josh Kruger.

Davis has been charged with murder, along with several other charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday morning.

Kruger was a 39-year-old freelance journalist and former city employee. He was shot seven times in the chest and abdomen on the morning of October 2.

Lt. Hamilton Marshmond, of the Philadelphia Police Department, said Kruger and Davis were acquaintances, and Kruger was trying to help Davis.

“He was just trying to help him get through life,” Marshmond said during a news conference earlier this month.