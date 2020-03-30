Coronavirus Pandemic

Johnson & Johnson says it will begin testing coronavirus vaccine in September

A Newark police officer uses his car megaphone to encourage social distancing at an intersection in Newark, N.J., Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Johnson & Johnson said Monday that human testing of an experimental coronavirus vaccine will begin by September and it could be available for emergency use in early 2021.

The New Brunswick, N.J., company also announced a $1 billion partnership with the federal government that will help it rapidly scale up its manufacturing capacity to eventually provide more than one billion doses globally.

The timeline is far quicker than is typical for vaccines, which Johnson & Johnson said in its announcement often takes five to seven years.

Many other companies are also racing on a vaccine to fight the coronavirus, which has killed more than 35,000 people worldwide.

The first testing in humans of an experimental vaccine, developed by Moderna Inc. from Cambridge, Mass., began earlier this month in Seattle.

