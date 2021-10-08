Jefferson Hospital adjusts safety protocols following deadly shooting

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Following a deadly shooting at Jefferson Hospital, officials have been adjusting their safety procedures, and say their focus is on employees, patients and students.

Police say 55-year-old Stacey Hayes drove to the hospital around 12:08 a.m. in a U-Haul, walked to the ninth floor wearing blue scrubs, and shot a fellow nursing assistant, who has been identified as 43-year-old Anrae James.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Hayes walk up behind James and open fire while he was seated at his work station, according to sources. Hayes then allegedly kept firing as James tried to run away.

“Our preliminary investigation following the murder of Anrae James has identified that process deficiencies and human error played a part in delaying our emergency communications,” hospital officials said in a statement. “It is important to stress that the outcome would not have been different in this specific case. We are very fortunate that Monday’s incident did not result in more injuries.”