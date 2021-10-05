Jefferson Hospital shooting suspect charged with murder, other crimes

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A nursing assistant who allegedly shot and killed a coworker inside Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia has been charged with murder, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other related charges.

According to police, 55-year-old Stacey Hayes drove to the hospital around 12:08 a.m. Monday in a U-Haul, walked to the ninth floor wearing blue scrubs, and fatally shot his coworker, 43-year-old nursing assistant Anrae James.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Hayes walk up behind James and open fire while he was seated at his work station, according to sources. Hayes then allegedly kept firing as James tried to run away.

Hayes, who police say was armed with multiple weapons, then fled the hospital in the U-Haul.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said James was pronounced dead a short time after the gunfire erupted inside the hospital.

The commissioner said it is not clear if the suspect was working at the time. He possibly accessed areas that only employees can enter, Outlaw said.

“We do believe that other employee was targeted,” Outlaw said. “The reasons why, at this point, we still don’t know.”

Action News obtained the police calls as the workplace shooting unfolded.

“At Jefferson, ninth floor, saying there’s an employee shot. Be advised, inside Jefferson Hospital, we have an active shooter. It’s going to be on the ninth floor. They’ve got a male with scrubs and a mask. Ninth floor, nine west,” the transmission said.