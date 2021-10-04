Jefferson Hospital employee kills coworker, shoots 2 officers before arrest: Police

This story originally appeared 6abc.

A 55-year-old man shot and killed a coworker inside Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia before taking off in a U-Haul, shooting two officers and being struck by police returning fire.

About 12:08 a.m. Monday, police received calls from Jefferson Hospital of a report of a shooter on the ninth floor.

Outlaw said around 1:25 a.m., approximately an hour later, 16th district officers were flagged down by a passerby at 48th and Parkside which is the School of the Future.

“The report was that there was a male in scrubs, with a weapon or a long gun, who was potentially firing rounds in the air or just had a gun,” Outlaw said.

According to the commissioner, arriving officers encountered the male suspect who then began shooting at them.

Four of the officers returned fire.

Two officers were struck by the gunfire.