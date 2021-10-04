Jefferson Hospital employee kills coworker, shoots 2 officers before arrest: Police
This story originally appeared 6abc.
A 55-year-old man shot and killed a coworker inside Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia before taking off in a U-Haul, shooting two officers and being struck by police returning fire.
About 12:08 a.m. Monday, police received calls from Jefferson Hospital of a report of a shooter on the ninth floor.
Outlaw said around 1:25 a.m., approximately an hour later, 16th district officers were flagged down by a passerby at 48th and Parkside which is the School of the Future.
“The report was that there was a male in scrubs, with a weapon or a long gun, who was potentially firing rounds in the air or just had a gun,” Outlaw said.
According to the commissioner, arriving officers encountered the male suspect who then began shooting at them.
Four of the officers returned fire.
Two officers were struck by the gunfire.
A 30-year-old officer was hit in the right elbow. He is in critical but stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Outlaw said he will require surgery.
A 32-year-old officer was struck in the nose and is in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian.
Both officers, who each have been on the force for six years, are expected to survive.
The other two officers who discharged their weapons were not hit by gunfire.
The suspect was struck in the upper body and neck, Outlaw said.
“We learned that he was wearing body armor, and was carrying multiple weapons. In addition to the long gun which was believed to be an AR-15, he was also carrying some form of a semi-automatic handgun,” Outlaw said.
The suspect was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition, but is expected to survive.
“So we do believe that we don’t have any other outstanding shooting offenders or suspects from the Jefferson Hospital (incident). We’re not looking for anyone else at this time and that’s all we know,” Outlaw said.
The crime scene area of 48th and Parkside remains locked down, the commissioner said, as investigators await daylight to continue searching for additional evidence.
The identity of the Jefferson Hospital victim has not been released at this time.
This comes days after a deadly shooting inside an office building in the Logan section of the city. The victim, 25-year-old security officer Nassir Day, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Day worked at Pathways to Housing, which provides services for the homeless.
Police found the suspect, 59-year-old Wayne John Dorylis, armed with a large knife and took him into custody without incident.
“What can I say about this happening in such a short proximity of time? The good news is that we have both suspects in custody,” Outlaw said.
She continued, “When you think about this, this is something that you would typically see in a movie or in or on TV series. I’m just happy, we’re all happy, that the injuries tonight, didn’t exceed further than what they could have been”