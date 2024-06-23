From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

One of the 28 nationally recognized estuaries, the James Farm Ecological Preserve sits in the coastal region of Delaware’s Sussex County, where freshwater meets saltwater in a dynamic estuarine environment. The preserve provides a wild oasis with seven diverse habitats, ranging from sandy beaches at low tide to salty marshes, shady forests and sunny meadows. It’s a favorite spot for schools, young children and environmentalists.

Last year, the preserve welcomed over 30,000 visitors for educational programs. The number of visitors looking to learn about the area continues to grow, highlighting the need for an educational facility.

“We’ve done education at the whim of mother nature for 30 years now,” explained Christophe Tulou, executive director of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. Even without a dedicated center, the group has been committed to hosting educational programs, research and other activities despite challenging weather conditions.

This is why the park created a master plan in 2014, including the $2.5 million initiative that began construction in May.

“This will provide us with a three-season sheltered space for educating children as well as adults through our education programming,” he said. “So when the thunderstorm strikes we are not in the middle of it, we’ll have shelter overhead and lab space and video capabilities.”

“[It will] allow us to provide the education and do the outreach that we do there in a way that people these days can relate to with all the technological bells and whistles that are so important to get information across,” he added.