Stieritz said that unlike many of the other storms that happened this summer, this didn’t appear to be a major flooding event, but that it was primarily a wind event with some flooding.

Various townships began conducting damage assessment last night to see what unmet needs their residents have and to see what issues need to be addressed.

For Eddie Graham, a Springfield Township commissioner, he didn’t need to look far to see just how bad the storm was.

“To be perfectly honest with you, I’m 65 years old — I’ve never seen anything like this,” Graham said.

The winds upended his patio and tossed his furniture across the yard.

“We had hailstones the size of, I would say, a half-dollar. They were coming down with such a velocity that it actually put holes in my front windows screen,” Graham said. “We have a litany of streets that … people are not able to go through because of downed trees and wire.”

There are 18 partially or completely closed streets in the township and 3,000 people are without power as of this morning.

As far as clearing the roads of trees and brush goes, the township will clear the roads and place tree limbs on the property from which they originated. It will not remove them. Springfield residents will have to make those arrangements separately with a private company.

Wires are a different story.

“Those residents that are exposed to downed wires, please stay away from them. When you see those downed wires, you should contact our police department and PECO,” Graham said.

Springfield Township isn’t alone in issuing warnings to its community members about what to expect today and in the coming days.

In a news release to residents, Cheltenham Township is urging residents to use “extreme caution” when navigating the area.

“Road crews will begin to clean up the downed trees and debris throughout the Township. First responders are still having trouble accessing some areas,” according to the statement.

For some residents in the various townships, downed trees fell away from the streets and towards their property.

David Lanahan, of Glenside, said it was a beautiful day until it wasn’t.

“I hear all this rain coming down. Then I heard a big bang at my window and my air conditioner almost popped out. I looked outside and the tree fell,” Lanahan said.

Luckily, the tree narrowly missed hitting the structure. Meanwhile in Flourtown, the story had a slightly different ending.

Chris Burke and his wife, Christina Lennon, were both working from home, while their 4-year old daughter was at a nearby swim club.

“And then yeah, just all of a sudden it got real dark outside. And it was like a huge gust of wind just blew past the house,” Burke said.

He thought a tornado warning alert would come to his phone, but it never came. However, the winds were picking up speed, so Burke and Lennon dashed to the basement, because they have a lot of trees around their property.

“We were just downstairs and it was just like, you could hear the hail like pelting the house for 15 minutes straight,” Burke said.

While the house was alright in the end, the trees fell on their playset. When the skies cleared, it took him an hour and a half just to get down the road to pick up his daughter.

Their power is expected to be out for a few days while PECO works on the issue, according to Burke.