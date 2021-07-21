If you noticed a haze hanging over Philadelphia lately, there’s a reason — smoke from wildfires out West and in Canada has traveled across the country and settled over the Eastern Seaboard, resulting in air quality warnings on Tuesday that started in code orange — meaning the pollution may be unhealthy for sensitive groups — and ended up in code red — unhealthy for everyone.

“Most people probably would not expect their air quality to be impacted to this level from fires that occur 3,000 miles away,” said Sheryl Magzamen, an associate professor of epidemiology at Colorado State University, who studies the health effects of wildfire smoke. “But this is what we’re seeing, and unfortunately it’s the new normal during the summer.”

As for how the smoke made it thousands of miles, National Weather Service meteorologist Lee Robertson says it has to do with both the intensity of the fires, and the direction of air currents.

“If the fires are big enough, and they’re burning the right type of fuel,” Robertson said, “it’s going to burn and create a lot of smoke.”

That smoke, he said, can get caught up in jet streams — ribbons of fast air that move high in the atmosphere.

“And if it’s really dense enough smoke, it can travel quite a long ways.”

According to Magzamen, that’s resulted in a heavy smoke plume that extends from Indiana all the way to Vermont.

You might think that the health risk decreases the further you are from the fires — but surprisingly, Magzamen says, that’s not always true. In a study Magzamen worked on looking at local and long-range effects of wildfire smoke, she and her colleagues found that vulnerable people — for instance, those with asthma — can experience worse health effects from wildfires burning further away.

Magzamen says there could be a couple reasons.

“There’s the actual air quality itself,” she said.