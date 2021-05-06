This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania could be nearly six degrees hotter on average by 2050, while seeing more frequent heatwaves and intense rain, according to the state’s latest Climate Impacts Assessment.

The report estimates the state’s average temperature will continue to rise up to 5.9 degrees higher on average by midcentury. That’s half a degree hotter than expected in the 2015 report.

The projections also show more frequent and intense storms and heatwaves. The state could see more than a month’s worth of days 90 degrees or higher through the year, up from 5 days during a baseline period.

Total precipitation could increase by 8 percent, falling less frequently but in heavier rain events. Droughts are also expected to become more common.