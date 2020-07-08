‘It’s not normal’: After violent Fourth of July weekend, South Philly residents march for change

Philadelphia Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, local organizations, and members of 17th Police District Chaplains rallied with residents in South Philadelphia’s Wharton Square Park Tuesday evening in a march decrying gun violence in the city.

The call to action comes after dozens of shooting incidents took place across the city in a violent Fourth of July weekend. There were at least seven fatalities, including the death of a six-year-old boy who died in an accidental shooting. Two of the deaths were in Johnson’s South Philly district.

“Shame on us for living in a city that allows young men to be murdered day-to-day and we just go about our lives as if it’s normal,” Johnson told the crowd of about 75 people. “It’s not normal.”

Johnson brought attention to some grim police data from this year: the number of shooting victims has jumped 30% compared to this time last year, for a total of more than 901 people.

Speakers such as Felicia Pendleton, who lost her 20-year-old son to gun violence in 2016, asked families to shun their children or partners who are taking part in the violence.

“If you shut your door and tell that brother, ‘You’re not coming in here with that,’ I guarantee you he’s going to make some steps to change,” she said. “We really have to put our foot down and say we’re not going to tolerate this anymore.”

Pendleton and the crowd followed Johnson who took them to 17th and Wharton streets, where one of the fatal shootings occurred this weekend.