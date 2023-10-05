Officials: Generator explosion injures 6 people at construction site in Manayunk

At least two people were rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

At least six people were injured after a generator exploded at a construction site in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on the 5000 block of Flat Rock Road in the city’s Manayunk section.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 4 p.m. as crews were hosing down the trailer that was still smoking from the blast.

Officials say the victims suffered burn injuries.

The conditions of the remaining victims were not immediately known.

Action News has learned the bomb squad is en route to the scene.

