5 dead, 14 hurt in 13 separate shootings during violent weekend in Philly

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

___

Five people, including a 6-year-old boy, were killed while 14 others were injured in 13 separate shootings during a violent weekend in Philadelphia.

On Saturday, around 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were on the 1600 block of Conestoga Street when a gunman opened fire.

The 19-year-old was shot in the right shoulder while the 22-year-old was shot in the right hip. Both victims were taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

Shortly after, around 11:15 p.m., police responded to Albert Einstein Medical Center for a report of two shooting victims. When they arrived they found a 37-year-old woman who suffered two gunshot wounds to the right leg as well as a 21-year-old man who suffered a graze wound to the head. Both victims are in stable condition and an arrest has not been made.

The violence continued Sunday at 12:17 a.m. on the 4200 block of L Street. A 42-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the chest following a shooting but refused medical treatment. No arrests were made.

Around 2:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man and 21-year-old man were on the 600 block of South Street when an unidentified gunman opened fire. Both men were shot in their right legs and taken to the hospital where they’re both in stable condition.

Sunday morning, around 6:50 a.m., a 26-year-old man on the 1400 block of West Toronto Street was shot through the left thigh into his right foot. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. A weapon was recovered at the scene but no arrests have been made.

Around 1 p.m., a 6-year-old boy was shot in the chest at a home on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street, in the city’s Upper Holmesburg neighborhood. The boy later died from his injuries after being rushed by a family member to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting or if police had identified any suspects.