5 dead, 14 hurt in 13 separate shootings during violent weekend in Philly
This story originally appeared on NBC10.
Five people, including a 6-year-old boy, were killed while 14 others were injured in 13 separate shootings during a violent weekend in Philadelphia.
On Saturday, around 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were on the 1600 block of Conestoga Street when a gunman opened fire.
The 19-year-old was shot in the right shoulder while the 22-year-old was shot in the right hip. Both victims were taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
Shortly after, around 11:15 p.m., police responded to Albert Einstein Medical Center for a report of two shooting victims. When they arrived they found a 37-year-old woman who suffered two gunshot wounds to the right leg as well as a 21-year-old man who suffered a graze wound to the head. Both victims are in stable condition and an arrest has not been made.
The violence continued Sunday at 12:17 a.m. on the 4200 block of L Street. A 42-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the chest following a shooting but refused medical treatment. No arrests were made.
Around 2:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man and 21-year-old man were on the 600 block of South Street when an unidentified gunman opened fire. Both men were shot in their right legs and taken to the hospital where they’re both in stable condition.
Sunday morning, around 6:50 a.m., a 26-year-old man on the 1400 block of West Toronto Street was shot through the left thigh into his right foot. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. A weapon was recovered at the scene but no arrests have been made.
Around 1 p.m., a 6-year-old boy was shot in the chest at a home on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street, in the city’s Upper Holmesburg neighborhood. The boy later died from his injuries after being rushed by a family member to the hospital.
It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting or if police had identified any suspects.
Around 1:30 p.m., a 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were both on the 1800 block of Wallace Street when a gunman opened fire.
The 31-year-old was shot in the stomach and chest while the 30-year-old was shot in the left buttocks. Both victims were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
At 2:13 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was on the 1900 block of Clarence Street when a gunman opened fire. The woman was shot 12 times in the mid-torso. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2:38 p.m.
A weapon was recovered and a person was arrested in connection to the shooting. Police have not yet revealed the suspect’s identity or what led to the incident.
At 3:20 p.m., a man in his early 20’s was on the 1300 block of South 17th Street when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot several times in the head and pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m.
A second man in the area was shot in the back and taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed his condition. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered in connection to the shooting.
At the same time, a 38-year-old woman was on the 2700 block of N. Broad Street when a gunman opened fire. The woman was shot once in the left arm and taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in stable condition.
At 4:53 p.m., an 11-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the right hip after a gunman opened fire on the 2500 block of S. 67th Street. The girl was treated at the scene by a medic and is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
At 4:45 p.m., a 43-year-old man was found in the 2300 block of N. Croskey Street with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m.
Finally, at 6:28 p.m., a gunman shot a man in his early 20’s along with a second man on the 2100 block of E. Ann Street. The man in his 20’s was shot multiple times throughout his body and taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m.
The second man was shot in the right leg and taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition.
No arrests were made and a weapon was not recovered.
Sunday evening, Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement on the weekend violence.
“This weekend’s horrific violence is a stark reminder that COVID-19 isn’t the only crisis plaguing our city,” Kenney wrote. “Gun violence continues to traumatize our communities and cut Philadelphians lives tragically short. Just today, we lost an innocent six-year-old child, a woman in Kensington, and a man in South Philadelphia, as others were critically wounded in incidents throughout the city. My heart breaks for their loved ones and I extend my deepest sympathies as they process this unimaginable loss.”
If you have information on any of the shootings, please call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.
Prior to Sunday’s violence, there were 202 homicide victims in Philadelphia this year, the highest number up to this point in the city since 2007.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.