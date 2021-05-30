Veterans of the war in Iraq and Iraqi immigrants to Philadelphia will work together as a construction crew at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education on Monday. The nature preserve in Roxborough is building a traditional mudhif, or a house made of marsh reeds using ancient building techniques of southern Iraq.

The structure will be a series of arches made from thick bundles of phragmites, a reed native to Iraq and considered invasive to the Delaware River watershed. The walls and roof of the structure will be made of thatch-woven reeds.

The project was conceived and executed by an environmental artist from Seattle, Sarah Kavage, and Iraqi designer Yaroub Al-Obaidi, who had been a senior lecturer at the University of Baghdad before seeking asylum in the United States. He came to Philadelphia as a refugee in 2016.

To the best of their knowledge, this will be the only traditional mudhif built outside Iraq.

“A mudhif is a school, a court, a forum — all this social activity is there,” Al-Obaidi said of the vernacular architecture dating back 5,000 years. “The tribe leader usually will be there to solve the problems between people.”

Al-Obaidi and Kavage are able to build a mudhif in Philadelphia because phragmites are plentiful here. Some say too plentiful. The aggressive plant chokes out native species. Attempts to eradicate the plant are often aggressive themselves, involving chemicals, burning, and sometimes physically fighting: A junior high science class in Jersey City hosts “Phrag attack” events where students stomp phragmites fields.

However, some environmentalists believe phragmites can offer benefits in an era of climate change, as the reeds slowly build up land, thus protecting low-lying wetlands from rising ocean levels.

The mudhif construction is an art project commissioned by Lenapehoking-Watershed, a program of the Alliance for Watershed Education of the Delaware River. As an art project, it is more than a building: It is meant to reflect larger issues about environmental stewardship, immigration, and cultural differences.