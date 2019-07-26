Philly vets update ‘King Lear’ for modern knights

In his play “King Lear,” Shakespeare created a minor character who is a knight. There are technically 100 knights who are mentioned several times. They’re so minor, only one gets to speak and he isn’t even given a name.

In West Philadelphia’s annual Shakespeare in Clark Park adaptation, Lear’s knights are played by four veterans and given a slightly bigger role.

The actors use the platform to draw attention to how society can forget about veterans.

Sheldon Rich — a Shakespeare in Clark Park board member, Vietnam-era Army veteran, and Knight Five — welcomed the opportunity to call attention to veterans, hundreds of people at a time.

Though Rich said veterans today are generally treated better now than when he was in service, “funding for the veterans health system continues to be challenged a lot of soldiers are being untreated for PTSD and related problems, even GI bill benefits have been held up.”

With only a small percentage of Americans serving in the military, Rich also worries the brunt of multiple deployments is carried by a select few.

Who are Lear’s knights?