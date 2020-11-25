Investigation underway into Delco government computer disruption
An investigation was underway Wednesday into the disruption of a portion of the Delaware County government’s computer system.
6ABC reported that the FBI was involved in a criminal probe into the apparent hack. A spokesperson for the county would not confirm that information.
The county did confirm that it initially responded by taking certain systems offline and that computer forensic specialists were determining the scope of the incident.
“We are working diligently to restore the functionality of our systems,” the county said in a statement.
“The investigation is ongoing and we are working with computer forensic specialists to understand the full nature and scope of the event and confirm accurate information before sharing the details. County employees have been notified and provided with information and instructions.”
No further details were released by the county, except to note that the Bureau of Elections and the county’s Emergency Services Department — which use separate computer networks — were not affected by the disruption.
