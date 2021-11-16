Infrastructure funds go to New Jersey conservation projects

Improving Lake Hopatcong

For the Lake Hopatcong Foundation, which works on environmental and other aspects of New Jersey’s biggest lake, that means stabilizing the banks of three waterways that feed it or flow from it by removing invasive species, planting shoreline vegetation, and diverting water into a wetland.

The idea, said Marty Kane, board chair of the nonprofit, is to help protect water flowing into and out of the lake from the three streams, to improve the health of the Musconetcong River which flows into the Delaware River.

“They are smaller projects that let Mother Nature bring things back to how they once were, to let the water be filtered as it goes into Lake Hopatcong,” he said. “Anything that we send downstream ends up in the Delaware so if the water starts bad up on our side it’s not what you want.”

The foundation is receiving $480,000 of the new federal money to fund the projects, which Kane said have not been possible until now because of a lack of funding. “This is money that’s like a godsend, to come down and take care of these projects that we’ve prioritized,” he said.

At Witten Park in the Borough of Hopatcong, the money will help pay to build a kayak launch, improve access for anglers, and install signage about the historic Lenape tribes that once lived in the area. It will also build a system to reconnect an intermittent stream to an emerging wetland.

Arlington, Roxbury Township

In Memorial Park, Arlington, the banks of Glen Brook will be regraded and planted with native species, offering volunteers such as elementary school groups an opportunity to get involved.

And in Roxbury Township, a project will remove invasive species from the bank of the Musconetcong River, plant native vegetation, and improve conditions for native fish species and the anglers who catch them.

All three towns contributed to a matching $489,000 which was also helped by sources including the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Morris and Sussex counties, and the Lake Hopatcong Commission, an independent state agency.

Kane said his group expects to apply for permits in January and that construction will start in September next year.

In Salem and Gloucester counties, New Jersey Audubon is hoping the new funding will help it protect more habitat for the state-endangered bog turtle.