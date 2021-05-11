Independents can vote on ballot questions, and more things to know about the May 18 primary

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

There’s just one week until the May 18 primary election in Pennsylvania.

All voters, regardless of affiliation, will be asked to weigh in on four ballot questions, including two proposed constitutional amendments that could significantly shape Pennsylvania’s future response to disasters like the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats and Republicans, meanwhile, have a number of judicial and municipal races to consider.

Below, Spotlight PA answers some of the most frequently asked questions about voting and what Pennsylvanians will see on their ballot.

Can I vote this May?

If you are a registered voter, the answer is yes — though exactly what you can vote on depends on your affiliation.

Pennsylvania has a closed-primary system, meaning only Democrats and Republicans determine the candidates for office during these spring elections.

But people who don’t belong to the two major parties can vote on ballot questions.

There will be four such questions on the May 18 primary ballot: three proposed constitutional amendments and one statewide referendum. (That doesn’t include local initiatives, including ones in Allegheny County and Philadelphia.)

“Pennsylvania’s primaries are usually limited to Democratic and Republican voters, who are choosing their parties’ nominees,” Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said in a statement. “But this year’s primary ballot will include four important ballot questions. That means every registered voter can vote on those ballot questions in this primary, even if they are registered with a third party or no party at all.”

Non-affiliated and minor-party voters can also cast a ballot in special elections that are held at the same time as the primary. That’s the case in two state Senate and two state House districts this May. (Unsure which districts you live in? There’s a tool for that.)