As a Black woman living in Old City, a predominantly white and prosperous neighborhood in Philadelphia, I am always conscious of my surroundings.

I am also conscious of who I am — how I sound, how I look. I have no interest in blending into the demographic makeup of my immediate community for any reason.

I am a Black woman living on my terms.

I can enunciate my words, enjoy healthy eating, attend a barre class, and still listen to hip-hop music without seeking permission from anyone. As an educated, well traveled, and social person, I will not divorce myself from the skin that I am in. I have struggled for years to accept myself as I am, and at this point I can confidently say that I will never retract, edit, nor do I apologize for who I present myself to be with absolute intentionality.

I love my community, however, living where I do by no means detracts from the heaviness of this current moment.

Black and Brown lives matter — every single one — and it’s time that allies of all races own up to the fact that no one race is being minimized or denounced in asserting as much. Merely saying you’re an ally for the sake of appearing inclusive is offensive. Period.

Recently, a white man attempting allyship made a grave misstep.

I was out in my neighborhood and this man, who I’ll call “Samuel,” actually asked if I even knew what a MBA, or Master of Business Administration, was. This was after he apologized for being white. He wanted to educate me, before selling me on his marketing prowess. I was instantly triggered, but remained calm.

Tensions have been high in my neighborhood and citywide for quite some time now. The coronavirus pandemic and racial unrest has affected every corner in Philadelphia and Old City is no exception. Responding quickly to escalate the conversation with Samuel would not have yielded positive results, at least not for me. Regardless of my zip code, I know very well that the chances of my ending up behind bars for an abrupt response are high. That doesn’t mean I can’t handle myself — I do not have to downplay who I am in order to share the floor with anyone.