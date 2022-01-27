When I moved with my family to the Garden Court neighborhood of West Philadelphia, I felt a great sense of relief.

At last, I had reached a place in my life where my children could walk safely on clean, tree-lined streets to great amenities like Clark Park and Baltimore Avenue. Henry Lea Elementary, our local school, was respectable. For many in our city, however, even these simple privileges are out of reach. When I heard the recent news that the University of Pennsylvania is proposing to invest in my kid’s school the way it has with Penn Alexander School, I was filled with complicated emotions.

On the one hand, my neurodivergent and gender non-conforming child would benefit from additional resources that Penn would provide, as would other kids at Lea with more acute challenges: ESL needs, autism, intergenerational poverty, environmental health issues. Moreover, as homeowners, my family stands to gain significant wealth by virtue of nothing more than the dumb luck of having bought a house here before this news dropped.

On the other hand, our family’s educational and financial gain will be at the expense of other families who stand to be priced out of the catchment, if Penn Alexander’s precedent is any indication. The school is private in all but name. The “tuition” is the $200,000 mark-up one must pay to buy housing in its catchment.

Absent a significant intervention from our city government, the improvements to Lea will be enjoyed by the current students while their families face the threat of displacement. One doesn’t need to look far for an example.

Right next to Lea’s playground, roughly 100 of our neighbors, many of whom were part of the Lea community, were ordered to leave their apartments with three week’s notice in the middle of the school year because their landlords wanted to sell. Our community spontaneously lost a significant amount of privately owned, affordable housing. Adding insult to injury, that redevelopment project is now stalled indefinitely and has become an eyesore.