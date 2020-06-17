I did 25 years in prison. Don’t abolish police — demilitarize and detoxify policing

As a Black man who did 25 years in federal prison and now works to help people coming home in my North Philadelphia community, you might assume I am on the “defund the police” bandwagon.

But I’m not. I believe that the notion of police abolition, as it is stated, has no basis in reality and that the phrase divides people, even people who, like me, agree with the call for transformative change.

The slogan conjures up images of something akin to the “The Purge” — where all societal rules are gone because there is no law and no enforcement.

Understandably, the reactions of many to the phrase have been: If there’s no police, who are you going to call? If there’s a burglary, a horrific car accident, a murder, a missing child — who are you going to call?

When you say “defund” or “abolish” the police, hysteria takes over and there is an immediate disconnect in the minds of the general public around public safety.

Words are powerful.

Words such as: Reformation. Restructuring. Demilitarizing. Redistribution of resources and assets. Community accountability. All of those words and phrases are about changing the culture, transforming thinking and behavior patterns, and holding the police to the highest possible standard should be the discourse.

But knowing the power of words, what does the phrase “defund the police” really mean?