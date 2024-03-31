Over 50 arrests made after protest temporarily shuts down I-676 in Center City

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Over 50 arrests were made after a large demonstration temporarily shut down parts of Interstate 676 westbound in Center City on Saturday.

Authorities say I-676 was shut down for roughly two hours between the New Jersey state line and the Broad Street exit.

According to police, just before 4 p.m. about 350 members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation rushed onto the highway and started blocking traffic.

Video from the scene shows a crowd of people blocking the roadway with signs protesting violence overseas.

Roughly 320 of those members left I-676 peacefully to walk through Center City, police say.

State police arrested the remaining members who were blocking the highway.

Overall, troopers say they made 58 arrests in this incident. The demonstration was over by about 8 p.m.