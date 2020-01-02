Hundreds in N.J. welcome New Year with frigid plunge into Atlantic Ocean

“One of the great things about doing this is you pretty much wash away 2019. 2020 is a whole new year,” said Deanna Glose, 47, of Harleysville, Pa. “It’s absolutely exhilarating.”

In Margate, this year’s plunge was the 26th edition, according to Robert’s Place, the local bar credited with starting the event.

“It was a bunch of guys sitting around on New Year’s Day,” said Bill Bradley, Brendan’s brother, explaining the event’s origins. “[One] said, ‘I dare you to go in the water.’ And the other guy said, ‘I’ll take that dare.’”

From those humble origins, the event has grown into a full-day party, with thousands of people tailgating from pick-up trucks and lugging all kinds of frills to the water’s edge.

Fred Thomas, 55, of Absecon, was sipping a tall drink at the edge of a portable bonfire while listening to smooth jazz.

“It kind of goes with the vibe,” he said of Boney James’ mellow saxophone.