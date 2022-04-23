Lucy the Elephant’s makeover is taking longer than expected.

While the nation’s oldest roadside attraction in Margate will be open for tours starting Memorial Day weekend, Lucy will not be seen in her new skin until mid-August.

The pandemic affected the timeline, and supply chain issues delayed the acquisition of proper materials for the project. Richard Helfant, executive director and CEO of the Save Lucy Committee, said bad weather also played a role.

“This has been the worst weather in recent memory,” he said of the conditions from this past winter and into the spring. “I don’t think we’ve had one weekend where the scaffolding hasn’t been torn apart by high winds.”

For example, 30% of the containments, which protects the exposed wood from the elements, were lost due to high winds on Monday.

The weather has exacerbated what was supposed to be a simple task of stripping paint off Lucy’s exterior to re-coat her. Helfant said it has now grown into a “mammoth project” that has doubled in cost to more than $2 million.

When Lucy’s caretakers were preparing to re-coat her in the summer of 2020, damage to the existing metal was discovered.

“The metal is so badly rotted in more than 50% of the elephant that the architects and the engineers decided that the proper thing to do is to remove all the metal and replace it,” Helfant said.

Now she’s getting a body lift. But because Lucy is a state and national historic landmark, and because the project is being funded, in part, by the government, strict guidelines must be adhered to. A historic restoration architect approves everything that is done on the project.

They had to wait for Lucy’s new metal to come in, which delayed the project for three months. It’s now on site.