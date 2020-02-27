Lucy the Elephant lovers, rejoice!

If you ever dreamed of sleeping inside a 138-year-old wooden elephant behemoth…well, now is your chance.

The staple tourism stop in Margate is now listed on Airbnb and fans of the 65-foot mighty mammal can stay overnight inside the structure — which is now mostly just a history museum to the elephant’s history along the Jersey Shore.

The Save Lucy Committee announced that three guests plus their companions will get a chance to book an overnight stay within the storied walls for either March 17, 18 or 19 — for $138.

During their stay, guests “will be transported back in time to when Lucy served as a summer vacation home in the early 20th century,” according to a release. Lucy’s interior will be fully decorated in Victorian design, as to resemble how the National Historic Landmark may have looked back then.

There’s no running water or public bathroom inside Lucy — but Airbnb will rent a bathroom trailer featuring a shower, toilet and sink, according to NJ.com. The building does have central air conditioning and heating already.

Built in 1881, Lucy the Elephant was briefly a tavern and summer residence to a British doctor and his family. The oldest surviving roadside attraction in the country — the original price tag to tour the architectural folly was just 10 cents. Now, it’s $8.50 for adults.

The elephant edifice was nearly demolished in the 1960s when it fell into disrepair. In 1969, the Margate Civic Association — now called the Save Lucy Committee — were given a 30-day notice to either move the structure or pay for its demolition. Through various fundraising methods, they were able to preserve Lucy’s legacy and move the 90-ton creature 100 yards to a city-owned lot. She reopened to the public in 1974.

With the historic stay, Airbnb will also make a donation to the Save Lucy Committee. Reservations to request one of the three-night stays opens March 5 at 12 p.m. EST at airbnb.com/lucy.