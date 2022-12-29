Donate

Lucy the Elephant reopens at the Jersey Shore following 15-month-long restoration

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Lucy the Elephant had a grand unveiling on Wednesday night in Margate, New Jersey.

The Jersey Shore landmark underwent a 15-month-long exterior restoration to replace the metal skin that had degraded beyond repair.

The project had hiccups along the way, doubling in time and budget.

But after the $2.4 million restoration, the 65-foot Asian Elephant is now back in action!

“She looks incredible,” said Executive Director Richard Helfant. “We were very busy yesterday with all the excitement. It has been a long, long 15 months.”

Lucy the Elephant is the oldest roadside attraction in the United States and is designated a national historic landmark.

 

