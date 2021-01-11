How to stop the far-right movement? Some Philly organizers pitch a new party

The way Philadelphia’s branch of the Socialist Alternative sees things, the attack on the Capitol shows that while President Donald Trump may be leaving office, the far-right movement isn’t going anywhere.

The solution, they say, is one they’ve pitched before: build a working-class movement that addresses the kind of economic concerns that could lead people to the far-right in the first place. Socialist Alternative organizer Jed Lauchroen says the country needs a new party altogether.

“And it needs to be based on a program,” said Lauchroen. “It can’t just be, ‘Oh, it’s an anti-fascist party.’ It needs to be based on something that it stands for. We need COVID relief for everyone who’s affected by it. We need Medicare for all. We need a green jobs program. We need to forgive student debt.”

Since Joe Biden was declared president-elect, Philly organizers have been jockeying to find ways to move him further to the left on issues like rent cancelation and student debt, as well as building a working-class movement.