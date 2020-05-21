How to grow food in your garden and share it with people who need it

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Deborah Rudman started growing her own food 15 years ago. First at community gardens, where she learned all the basics. And then, after her Northern Liberties community garden was turned into condos, in the backyard of the Port Richmond house she and her husband bought and remodeled by hand.

That garden now spans more than 2,000 square feet of land and encompasses a greenhouse they built and 20 raised beds. They grow all kinds of vegetables, several fruit trees and bees produce honey in a beehive. Neighbors and friends help farming on sunny days, but it’s eating all the produce where they most definitely need help.

“You can’t eat all the peppers, you just can’t. You can’t eat all the squash, you can’t freeze all the squash, you can’t make enough different recipes with squash,” Rudman said. “So it’s like… ‘Please, take my squash!’”

But without matchmakers to connect growers with people in need of fresh food, the bounty doesn’t always go where it is needed most.

As COVID-19 drives more demand for food pantries and more home growing, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society aims to change that with a new program: Harvest 2020.

The initiative seeks to mobilize 100,000 gardeners to share their produce with local hunger relief organizations and donate funds to help the organization provide online resources and supplies to those in need.

Harvest 2020’s ultimate goal is to supply local food banks and kitchens with at least 5 million pounds of fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables.

“In Philadelphia, even pre-COVID 19, one in five of our neighbors did not have access to three meals a day,” said Julianne Schrader Ortega, PHS’ chief of Healthy Neighborhoods. “And it’s all expected to get worse because of the pandemic. So the need for a really broad collective action is now. And we really want everybody to get involved and join us, and play a role in helping to combat food insecurity.”