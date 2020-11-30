How the pandemic has exacerbated the drug crisis

This story originally appeared on WESA.

Long before the coronavirus jumped from an animal to a human to start the global pandemic, western Pennsylvania was already grappling with another health crisis — the drug epidemic.

In 2018, drug overdose deaths saw the first decline in 25 years. But fatalities again began to rise during the middle of last year. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that overdose deaths in Pennsylvania increased by 5.5 percent from April 2019 to April 2020.

Preliminary data show this trend has continued through 2020. It’s hard to know how many fatal overdoses could have been avoided if it weren’t for COVID-19, though the pandemic has intensified issues that fuel many people’s patterns of problematic drug use.

“We know that there are people who have lost their jobs, there are people getting evicted from their homes … When you talk about stressors, those are all big factors that can lead to increased substance use,” said Alice Bell, the overdose prevention coordinator at Prevention Point Pittsburgh, an organization that provides health services to people who use drugs.

In addition to sterile needles and other tools that help people use drugs more safely, Prevention Point has begun distributing food, hand sanitizer and masks. The organization, along with many advocates and public health researchers, argue that a person cannot address their substance use disorder if basic needs are not being met.

“If you’re spending all your time and energy trying to figure out where you’re going to sleep and where you’re to eat,” said Bell, “then how are you going to get some kind of mental health balance to figure out how to change your drug use?”