How does A.I. technology exacerbate inequalities in policing?

Understood. And fortunately, Nijeer Parks proves his innocence with a solid alibi. Malcolm, also in this episode, we hear from a lawyer and director of research policy at A.I. Now Institute, and her name is Rashida Richardson. And she talks about her research into dirty data, biased data that feeds into what’s called “predictive policing” algorithms and asks whether it’s possible for a police department with, say, a history of civil rights violations to make unbiased predictions. Tell me about interviewing her.

Malcolm: Rashida Richardson ultimately comes down on believing that we can’t necessarily correct for the bias that’s in the data, and that ultimately predictive policing is kind of inherently flawed.

And she looked at 13 cities across the country about the data they were using in predictive policing algorithms. Here’s another clip from “A.I. Nation.” We start with you, Malcolm, and your narration.

CLIP: For example, predictive policing might recommend you send more police to a neighborhood that’s had a lot of 911 calls, which makes sense at face value. People call the police to report a crime, right?

“When you have individuals that call the police on others for non-criminal activity and that type of data is not corrected, then that can also skew both what looks like the prevalence of crime, but also who is committing crime.”

911 calls don’t necessarily mean crime is happening. They just mean somebody called 911. And we’ve seen big instances in the news of white people calling the police on Black people who were just being Black in public.

“There is an African American man who is recording me and threatened myself and my dog.”

Other predictive policing algorithms may use arrests in their data sets, but again, arrests don’t always equal crime.

Another clip from the podcast “A.I. Nation.” Ed, can this policing technology be more ethical?

Ed: It can. There are really important choices to make about how to use the technology and what we do to measure and fight against the kind of bias that can slip in. If we’re not careful, we’re basically asking the system to have us do things the way we did them before. So you have data about past policing practices, and if you tell the algorithm, predict what we would have done in this situation in the past, well, what you’re going to get is the same kind of policing you had in the past. If you want to do things differently, you need to build that into the process. You need to build it into the algorithm. There are ways of using this technology to detect and fight bias, but you have to actually set out to do that and not just sort of say, “Well, let’s keep doing things the way we did in the past, but maybe 5% more efficiently.”

