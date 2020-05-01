How COVID-19 led to a blood shortage, and why that’s troubling

In early March, planned blood drives were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. For about a week and a half, the Red Cross saw a critical shortage of blood donations nationwide, according to Alana Mauger, communications manager for American Red Cross Blood Services.

“Hospitals were being forced to ration blood products, and really only treat those people who were critically ill,” Mauger said. “That’s a scary situation to be in.”

It’s especially scary for the approximately 100,000 Americans with sickle cell disease, some of whom need regular blood transfusions. People with the disease have abnormal red blood cells, which help carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body.

Blood donations from African American donors have dropped by 50% since mid-March, according to Mauger. That matters because patients are more likely to find matches from donors of the same race or ethnicity, and in the United States most people with sickle cell disease are African Americans.

“Literally, it is our lifeline, we can’t really survive without it,” said Tahirah Austin-Muhammad, who has sickle cell, though she does not receive blood transfusions now. She works for the Crescent Foundation to support adults with the disease in Philadelphia and the rest of the region.