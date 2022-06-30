House sets up committee to consider Philly DA Krasner’s impeachment

Krasner spokesperson Jane Roh said the resolution showed “House Republicans’ support for the NRA’s agenda and complicity in gun violence due to their enabling of unrestricted flooding of firearms into every county in Pennsylvania.”

Democratic opponents of setting up the committee noted that Republicans have not taken similar action against GOP district attorneys with recent criminal charges or convictions, that their efforts to address gun violence have been utterly blocked in the Republican-majority General Assembly, and that targeting Krasner would not be an appropriate use of impeachment power.

“To think that in this moment, when we do actually have a gun violence crisis across the commonwealth, that we would come here and play these types of political games is really frustrating, and it’s an affront to folks in communities across Philadelphia who are desperate for solutions,” said Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia.

Rep. Martina White, the only Republican House member from Philadelphia, said shootings and killings have increased steeply during Krasner’s tenure in office. She said Krasner’s job performance is “not just about charges that are brought, it’s about the cases that are being withdrawn, cases that are tossed aside, victims that haven’t seen justice for a family member.”

Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, will pick the committee’s three Republican and two Democratic members.

San Francisco recalled its liberal district attorney this month, and national groups have been seeking to influence district attorney contests across the country. The parties are jostling for control of prosecutors’ offices that can either block or adopt criminal justice reforms.

If the committee recommends impeachment against Krasner, the full House would then take it up. Impeachment, a very rare event in the Legislature — requiring a vote by the House and then trial in the Senate — was most recently deployed successfully against Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen nearly three decades ago.

The House voted to impeach, and the Senate convicted Larsen, a Pittsburgh Democrat, of one impeachment article in 1994, for having an improper discussion with a lawyer about court matters. He was permanently removed from the court and barred from holding public office in the state.

A different mechanism, direct removal in the Senate, failed when attempted against Democratic Attorney General Kathleen Kane six years ago, although she subsequently was convicted of perjury and other offenses and resigned.