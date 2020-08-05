Homeless encampments shored up tents to ride out Tropical Storm Isaias

As Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the area Tuesday with high winds and heavy rain, hundreds of unsheltered people weathered the storm at the ongoing encampments in Center City and North Philadelphia. The rows of tents erected at a ballpark along Benjamin Franklin Parkway, where 150 to 200 people live, persist as a protest against the lack of affordable housing in the city. About 900 people live on the street in Philadelphia in total.

As storm warnings mounted, camp organizers helped raise funds to house some people in temporary shelters, while others spent Sunday shoring up the flimsy shelters with extra stakes and tarps.

Jennifer Bennetch, of Occupy PHA, said she’s taken in eight people who were living in tents in North Philadelphia, across the street from the Philadelphia Housing Authority offices.

“Most of the time, the people that we have in these encampments would just be in random places trying to figure out how to protect themselves from the weather,” said Bennetch.

One of the people who rode out the storm in Bennetch’s home was Faith Burdick, who said she began living at the homeless encampment on the Parkway in June. She recently moved to the smaller site near PHA in North Philadelphia, she said, because she didn’t feel safe on the Parkway.

“It’s like the O.K. Corral down there,” she said, “fighting, robbing, stabbing, it was insane.”

The Parkway encampment is both a political protest, connected to the Black Lives Matter movement, and housing for about 150 to 200 Philadelphians. It has drawn the ire of both city officials, who say it can’t be a permanent site, and the surrounding neighborhood associations, which say it has created an abundance of trash and has blocked youth sports leagues from playing.

The encampment across from the Philadelphia Housing Authority is smaller, and focuses pressure on PHA to open dozens of houses under the agency’s control to families experiencing homelessness.