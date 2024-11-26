From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The holidays are typically a time for joyful gathering and creating lifelong memories. For many, they also bring stress, anxiety, and emotional challenges.

Financial pressures, work-life imbalances, political tensions, or the loss of a loved one can weigh heavily on mental well-being during this season.

Karen Pinkney, of Philadelphia, said she is struggling entering the holiday season this year. She lost her sister, Rose Pinkney-Moore, six months ago, and is still grieving the earlier deaths of her parents and brother.

“As the holiday approaches, the sights, sounds, and the smells of Thanksgiving and Christmas bring joy and happiness. However for me, at times, it brings waves of deep sadness,” said Pinkney. “For many that have experienced loss … the holidays are a reminder of their absence.”

And it’s not just the holidays that have many people worried about the future.

A report from the American Psychological Association explains that more than 7 in 10 adults identified the future of our nation (77%) as a significant source of stress in their lives. Other big sources of stress included the economy and the 2024 presidential election, as well as the environment, crime and global conflict.

Dr. Argie Allen Wilson is co-founder of the Philadelphia-based nonprofit Mental Health First Connects as well as founder of Faith Connects therapy practice and co-founder of the for-profit Connections Matter. She told WHYY News that when discussing matters of politics around the holidays it’s important to remember that many folks are still working through their emotions and thoughts.

“We’re still processing,” she said, and emphasized the need to avoid denying or suppressing emotions.

“Honor [your emotions]. Process it, so that you don’t act it out or act in it,” she said. “Because if you act it out, then you’re projecting those emotions, and usually, they’re displaced onto someone else.”

She recommends patience, boundaries, and self-care as tools to ease holiday stress. Boundaries include limiting exposure to toxic people, social media, and other triggers that can worsen anxiety. For situations that are difficult to avoid but could bring conflict, such as discussions with family members around the holiday dinner table, she suggests being skillful about navigating talk of politics.