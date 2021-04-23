Heeding pleas, Philadelphia revises district budget to add positions to schools

This article originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

—

After educators and the public weighed in on what all schools need to be successful, the Philadelphia Board of Education revised its proposed 2021-2022 budget to add at least one position to each building.

The budget changes follow a citywide survey, focus groups conducted in several languages, and a coordinated campaign by principals and their union to guarantee five key positions to every school: assistant principal, full-time literacy coach, full-time math coach, climate manager, and a special education compliance manager.

Currently, those positions are allotted depending on a school’s size; principals of smaller schools can choose to hire one or more from a limited pot of discretionary funds.

While adding 335 positions at an annual cost of $40 million, the proposed budget stops short of heeding that request in full. But it adds two permanent positions to about 110 schools considered off-track or low-performing, and one new position to others considered near or on track to reach the board’s five-year academic benchmarks.

The district also plans to spend some of the more than $1.1 billion it is getting in federal coronavirus relief money to provide “short-term, intensive” support for students as they return to school buildings following a year of remote learning. The district plans to hire 50 additional school psychologists, 10 occupational therapists, and 20 speech therapists to shore up special education services upended by the pandemic, and to serve schools most affected by escalating gun violence. Some 20 schools will get additional behavioral health counselors.