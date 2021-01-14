Hearing on Upper Bucks quarry moves into developer cross-examination

The fifth hearing on a conditional-use application for a proposed quarry in Springfield Township, Bucks County, brought a first round of cross-examination, pointing toward opposition concerns that could be key stakes in the final decision — and simultaneously indicating that decision may not come quickly or smoothly.

The project up for consideration — a two-pit quarry that would occupy 196 acres of Upper Bucks County wetlands and forest for the next 40 years — has been met with apparently unanimous disapproval from residents, who worry about noise, traffic, and environmental disruption. But local developer H&K Group is pushing the quarry application through, saying that the site is currently zoned for industrial use. Local officials have to make the final call based on whether the project fits within the township’s legal and technical specifications, regardless of residents’ approval.

Because of increased COVID-19 restrictions in December, H&K representatives were allowed to present in person to the township Board of Supervisors while all other interested parties attended virtually. That didn’t fly with township residents, who complained that unequal in-person representation for the developer was unfair. The resulting agreements make subsequent hearings completely virtual, at least until state restrictions are lifted.

With Supervisors James Nilsen, James Hopkins, Anthony Matzura, Bill Ryker, and Raymond Kade presiding, and township solicitor Scott McNair, H&K lawyer Joseph LaFlamme, and more than 40 local residents in virtual attendance, Clean Air Council attorney Alex Bomstein cross-examined H&K project engineer Scott Drumbore for the first time since the hearings began.

Bomstein’s questions, which spanned everything from property value conservation, to noise restrictions, to the potential disturbance of wetlands and water sources, offered a glimpse of the quarry opponents’ main concerns.

He began by asking Drumbore about the zoning code itself and the township’s standard for conditional use, which includes requirements that the project permitted must “conserve the value of the buildings in the vicinity.”

LaFlamme objected to the question, saying interpretation of that section was subjective. Township solicitor McNair overruled the objection and rephrased the question, asking Drumbore if he believed the project would have a negative impact on the conservation of the value of nearby buildings. Drumbore said no, citing a study he conducted on property sales near a former H&K quarry and saying that property values did not drop, that new developments continued, and that landowners continued to occupy the vicinity.

“We’ve seen first- and second- and third-, and in some cases fourth-generation ownership,” Drumbore added.