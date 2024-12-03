Haddon Heights ends its dry spell, approving the borough to issue liquor licenses. Here’s what is next
On Election Day, residents ended 120 years of barring alcohol sales with a 3-to-2 vote in favor of allowing liquor licenses in the borough.Listen 1:08
The borough of Haddon Heights in Camden County has been a dry town since 1904. On Election Day, voters decided to change that.
Borough residents voted 62 % to 38% in favor of amending existing ordinances to permit liquor licenses for retail consumption.
Mayor Zachary Houck, who supported the non-binding referendum, said he hopes this measure will enhance redevelopment in the borough.
“As a standalone, is it going to revitalize or launch Haddon Heights into a new era? No,” he said. “But do I think it coupled carefully with redevelopment, does it create opportunity to attract maybe something new, exciting in the form of a restaurant? You need something that’s going to attract people to come to your community, spend a little bit of time, and they almost become your anchors.”
Residents along Station Avenue recently said it’s time for the borough to let the suds, wine and spirits flow.
Desiree Sweeney, a longtime resident, said many of the smaller towns surrounding Haddon Heights have liquor licenses.
“It would just be nice to see the restaurants have that option of people being able to order a drink in house,” she said.
Justin Moore, who voted in favor of the referendum, pointed out the irony that Haddon Heights is also home to a brewery that opened in 2022. Because the state controls the alcohol manufacturing licenses, breweries and wineries can operate in dry towns like Collingswood and Haddon Heights.
Moore moved to the borough from Collingswood five years ago. He said the brewery there showed that alcohol sales can be handled responsibly.
“As long as that’s done, then you can have a place like Anthony’s, that’s able to serve beer and wine and that will help the economy and get people here to Heights,” he said.
Houck said though Haddon Heights is a dry town, some restaurants allow patrons to bring their own bottle. In addition, a loophole in New Jersey law allows restaurants that partner with a local winery to sell that wine.
The mayor says it will take several months for the changes in the law to take effect. First, the borough will host a forum to get community feedback sometime in January.
“From there, we would utilize our professionals to craft the ordinances to permit the licenses and the rules that will go along with it,” Houck said. “And then, [we’ll] work through the [attorney general’s] office, specifically the Alcohol Beverage Control Board, to ensure that our ordinances conform to the state law. And then we would craft the bid process [for the license.]”
Before the referendum, there were 30 municipalities in the Garden State that prohibit retail consumption licenses, according to the New Jersey Licensed Beverage Association. A list compiled by Fun New Jersey shows at least one dry town in each South Jersey county.
Officials in Ocean City, Cape May County, made it clear last September that it will remain illegal to sell or drink alcohol in public in the shore town, as it has been for the last 115 years.
NJ Advance Media reported the re-affirmation came amid concerns that a hotel could replace Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, which closed in October.
