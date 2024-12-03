From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The borough of Haddon Heights in Camden County has been a dry town since 1904. On Election Day, voters decided to change that.

Borough residents voted 62 % to 38% in favor of amending existing ordinances to permit liquor licenses for retail consumption.

Mayor Zachary Houck, who supported the non-binding referendum, said he hopes this measure will enhance redevelopment in the borough.

“As a standalone, is it going to revitalize or launch Haddon Heights into a new era? No,” he said. “But do I think it coupled carefully with redevelopment, does it create opportunity to attract maybe something new, exciting in the form of a restaurant? You need something that’s going to attract people to come to your community, spend a little bit of time, and they almost become your anchors.”

Residents along Station Avenue recently said it’s time for the borough to let the suds, wine and spirits flow.

Desiree Sweeney, a longtime resident, said many of the smaller towns surrounding Haddon Heights have liquor licenses.

“It would just be nice to see the restaurants have that option of people being able to order a drink in house,” she said.

Justin Moore, who voted in favor of the referendum, pointed out the irony that Haddon Heights is also home to a brewery that opened in 2022. Because the state controls the alcohol manufacturing licenses, breweries and wineries can operate in dry towns like Collingswood and Haddon Heights.